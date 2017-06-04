Thomas G. King Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Thomas G. King, 78, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his residence.

He was born October 2, 1938, in South Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Jacob F. and Lilly M. (Powell) King.

On June 11, 1966, Thomas married the former Charlene Yeater. They shared 50 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a retired truck driver.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thomas was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War.

Memories of Thomas will be carried on by his wife, Charlene King of Leavittsburg, Ohio; children, Paula (Donald) Waugh of Leavittburg, Ohio, Joseph (Cynthia) King of Palmeto, Florida, Terry (Sharon) King of Warren, Ohio and Willa (Jason) Charvat of Leavittsburg, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one sister, Katherine Simmons of St. Louis, Missouri.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 6 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.