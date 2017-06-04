Wilma Jean Duda Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Wilma Jean Duda, 88, of Niles, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2017, at The Manor at Autumn Hills in Niles, Ohio.

She was born in Buffalo, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth and Paul Chorey.

In 1992, Wilma married Joseph Duda and they were together 15 years before his passing.

Wilma is survived by her stepson, Christopher Duda; brother and sister-in-law William and Roberta Duda; sister-in-law, Veronica Duda and her many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her three sisters, Mary Roman, Ann Cooney, Betty Radke and her two brothers, Michael and John.

Wilma worked at General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant for over 40 years and enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family.

She was a sweet lady, loved by many.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Manor at Autumn Hills for the exceptional care Wilma received. She was happy there and was shown much love and attention by those at The Manor.

The memorial liturgy honoring Wilma will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 180 Belvedere Ave. N.E., Warren, Ohio, on Friday, June 16, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., with interment at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Arrangements by Staton Borowski Funeral Home. Please visit www. statonborowskifuneralhome.com to send condolences.

