YWCA International Food Fair samples 13 different countries foods

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Different cultures from around the world were celebrated today at the YWCA in Youngstown.

Members of Temple Emmanuel in Youngstown organized the International Food Fair. People in the church come from 13 different countries.

Each one brought samples of their food to share.

Pastor Bryant Smith says it’s important to remember old customs and traditions.

“It is such an exciting thing to see,” Pastor Bryant Smith said. “All the different nationalities that are represented even here in Youngstown.”

This is the third year for the event. Ticket sales went to support women entrepreneurs in the community and the church.