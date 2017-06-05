Ashtabula report: Mother of murdered 13-year-old committed suicide

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of the 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered last month committed suicide, according to reports out of Ashtabula.

Star Beacon reports that 41-year-old Deanna Zdanczewski — mother of Kara Zdanczewski — was found dead in her home just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Ashtabula City Solicitor Michael Franklin said “keyboard warriors” on social media who criticized Deanna Zdanczewski don’t know the whole story and probably played a part in her decision to end her life, Star Beacon reports.

Her teenage daughter’s body was found in a field in Saybrook Township on May 11. John Bove, 46, is accused of her kidnapping and murder.

Investigators say he took Kara Zdanczewski from her home with her parents’ permission on May 10.

He led police officers on a chase through Sharon before they caught up to him behind Sharon Regional Hospital.

A woman who he was staying with tipped off law enforcement when she called police, claiming Bove told her “things went south” with the girl.

News 5 in Cleveland reported that the teen’s murder may have been payment for $3,000 in meth that her father owed Bove.

Bove remains in the Mercer County Jail on $1 million bond. He is fighting extradition to Ashtabula.

Three others have also been charged in the case.

