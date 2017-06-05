Ashtabula report: Mother of murdered 13-year-old committed suicide

Investigators say John Bove, who led officers on a chase through Sharon, kidnapped and killed Kara Zdanczewski last month

By Published: Updated:
Deanna Zdanczewski, mother of murdered Kara Zdanczewski, committed suicide.

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of the 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered last month committed suicide, according to reports out of Ashtabula.

Star Beacon reports that 41-year-old Deanna Zdanczewski — mother of Kara Zdanczewski — was found dead in her home just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Ashtabula City Solicitor Michael Franklin said “keyboard warriors” on social media who criticized Deanna Zdanczewski don’t know the whole story and probably played a part in her decision to end her life, Star Beacon reports.

Her teenage daughter’s body was found in a field in Saybrook Township on May 11. John Bove, 46, is accused of her kidnapping and murder.

Investigators say he took Kara Zdanczewski from her home with her parents’ permission on May 10.

He led police officers on a chase through Sharon before they caught up to him behind Sharon Regional Hospital.

A woman who he was staying with tipped off law enforcement when she called police, claiming Bove told her “things went south” with the girl.

News 5 in Cleveland reported that the teen’s murder may have been payment for $3,000 in meth that her father owed Bove.

Bove remains in the Mercer County Jail on $1 million bond. He is fighting extradition to Ashtabula.

Three others have also been charged in the case.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s