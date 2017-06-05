Austintown crime activity: Woman with warrant accused of running from officers

Sunday, May 28

10:31 a.m. – 1300 block of Orkney Ave., a man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital after a suspected overdose.

Tuesday, May 30

2:27 a.m. – 4500 block of Kirk Rd., Alyssa Turner, 21, of Parma, arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution and possessing criminal tools. Darien Daugherty, 25, arrested and charged with promoting prostitution. Police said Daugherty drove Turner to meet an undercover officer for sex. Police said an investigation discovered that Daugherty had contacted other prostitutes advertising on Backpage.com and had offered to drive them to their appointments for money or sex.

3:51 a.m. – S. Meridian Road, Mary M. Gordon, 55, of Niles, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Gordon was highly intoxicated, couldn’t find her purse, and didn’t know where she was. She told police a friend dropped her off at a party and she couldn’t remember how to get home, according to a police report. Police said Gordon’s 80-year-old mother was called to pick her up.

Wednesday, May 31

2:00 p.m. – 200 block of Idaho Rd., reported theft at Austintown Intermediate School.

3:09 p.m. – 800 block of N. Meridian Rd., Candace Slusher, 25, of Niles, arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police said Slusher advertised massage services on Backpage.com, even though she didn’t have a massage license. Police said she had been using the advertisements to sell sex.

Thursday, June 1

8:41 a.m. – 4200 block of Carlisle Ave., Lacey Livermore, 26, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Police said Livermore had a warrant for her arrest for a probation violation. Officers said she ran out the back door of her grandmother’s house when they arrived and led them on a short chase before she was arrested.

10:00 a.m. – 100 block of Westminster Ave., reported breaking and entering.

4:30 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Brenda K. Frye, 51, of Lisbon, charged with criminal trespass. Police said Frye was begging for money at the Austintown Plaza. She told police that she was waiting for a ride but she could not tell officers where her friends were, according to a police report. Frye was warned off the property but police said she returned later.

Friday, June 2

12:00 a.m. – 4200 block of Pembrook Rd., reported theft of a 2006 Saturn Vue. The vehicle was stolen out of a driveway.

Disclaimer: The listed reports do not reflect all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

