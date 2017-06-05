Canfield Fair announces country artist Chris Young will perform

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – JAC Management Group announced the Canfield Fair’s second grandstand act.

Country music star Chris Young will perform on Monday, September 4. The show starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m.

Young is fresh off a successful tour with Jason Aldean.

“We’re excited to bring rising country music artist, Chris Young, to the Valley at the 2017 Canfield Fair. He’s a great fit for our grandstand entertainment,” said George Roman, the Canfield Fair’s director.

Tickets range from $26.50 to $56.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, the Canfield Fair box office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Young’s career includes hits such as “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Sober Saturday Night” and “The Man I Want to Be.”

The Chris Young show and all grandstand musical entertainment at the 2017 Canfield Fair are being produced by JAC LIVE.

Last month, the Canfield Fair announced that John Mellencamp would perform at the fair with Carlene Carter on Sunday, September 3.