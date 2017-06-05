Closing arguments slated in ‘gifted’ girl abuse case trial

Daniel Stoltzfus, Savilla Stoltzfus, and Lee Kaplan (Courtesy WCMH)
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Closing arguments are scheduled Monday in the trial of a Pennsylvania man accused of having sexually assaulted six girls in the same family.

Prosecution and defense rested Friday in the Bucks County trial of 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan on numerous rape and sexual assault charges.

Authorities allege that he fathered two children with one of the girls, who they allege had been “gifted” to him by her parents because he helped them financially.

Several girls testified that he had sex with them and they considered him to be their husband.

Defense attorney Ryan Hyde said Kaplan was married to the oldest daughter in the family’s eyes, the other children loved him and his client didn’t abuse the younger girls.

The children’s parents are awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions.

