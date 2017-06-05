East Liverpool police working to identify bank robbery suspect

Police said the man wasn't wearing a disguise during the robbery, only a pair of aviator-style sunglasses

By Published:
East Liverpool Bank Robbery Suspect

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool police are looking for a man who robbed Home Savings and Loan on Broadway Street.

East Liverpool Detective Greg Smith said the man wasn’t wearing a disguise — only a pair of aviator-style sunglasses — when he came into the bank. Prior to the robbery, he was seen walking near a business on the corner of Walnut and 6th streets.

The call to police came in at 9:22 a.m. Monday.

Smith said the man passed a bank teller a note, which was left there when he left. He didn’t show a weapon during the robbery.

He was described as 5’10” to 6′ tall with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue South Pole brand t-shirt.

Police aren’t sure which direction the man went after the robbery, but he made off with some cash.

Those with information on the robbery or the man’s identity are asked to call 330-385-1234.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s