Edith E. Thirion Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Edith E. Thirion, 94, of Howland, died Monday, June 5, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 29, 1922 in Youngstown, the daughter of William Garfield and Mary Blanche (Hayes) Hill and had lived in the area all her life.

A member of First Christian Assembly in Liberty, Edith also belonged to the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed cards, bingo, cruises, and most of all, spending time with her family. She and Thad traveled back and forth to Florida for many years.

She had worked as a meat packer, in sales and as a licensed practical nurse.

Surviving are a son, Phares William (Karen) Goist of Struthers; two daughters, Janet Buterbaugh and Marsha (Thomas) Hays, both of Girard; seven stepchildren, Nancy (Chuck) Hepburn of Leesburg, Florida, Peggy Porter of North Fort Myers, Florida, Tim (Peggy) Thirion of Ashland, Kentucky, Donna Waldron of Warren, Tom (Michele) Thirion of Bazetta, Ted (Stacy) Thirion of Hubbard and Terry (Lisa) Thirion of Howland; 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Thad H. Thirion, Sr., whom she married in September, 1989 and who died in September, 2011; a stepson, Thad Thirion, Jr.; a son-in-law, Thomas Buterbaugh; a great-grandchild and nine brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, with Rev. Jeff Dennis officiating.

Friends may call 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment at Pineview Memorial Park will take place at a later date.

Material contributions may be made to First Christian Assembly in Liberty.



