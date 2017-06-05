Former Austintown Middle School principal returning to school district this fall

Jim Penk was placed on a paid administrative leave in March regarding personnel matters

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Middle School’s former principal will return to the school district this fall after an internal school investigation.

According to an Austintown Local Schools press release, Jim Penk was placed on a paid administrative leave in March regarding personnel matters.

After reaching an agreement with the Board of Education, Penk will serve as assistant principal at Fitch High School. During this time, he will be under supervision while “engaging in ongoing professional development in staff management and leadership.”

“We are happy to have this matter resolved and welcome Mr. Penk back to the district. We look forward to working with him as he continues to advance as an administrative leader,” said Superintendent Vincent Colaluca.

