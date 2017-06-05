George C. Kopp, Jr. Obituary

BIDWELL, Ohio – George C. Kopp, Jr., 93, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, June 5, 2017, at Abbyshire Place Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

He was born September 30, 1923, in Emeigh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George C. Kopp, Sr. and Anetta (Michaels) Kopp.

On June 28, 1949, he married the former Gladys Clark. They shared 58 years of marriage until her passing February 9, 2008.

George earned his Bachelor’s degree in Religious Education from the Cleveland Bible College.

He retired in 1989 from GE as a machine specialist and was also a minister.

George was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II on the USS Radford (DD-446).

He enjoyed reading, ministry and hunting.

Memories of George will be carried on by his children, Paul David Kopp of Leon, West Virginia, Debra (Ken Snyder) Bettura of Indiana, Pennsylvania and John E. Kopp of Mansfield, Ohio; sisters, Allene White of Michigan and Betty Mandato of Willoughby, Ohio; ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, George was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harry, Bill and Calvin Kopp and two sisters, Jane Roadhouse and Iva Pierce.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Niles Wesleyan Methodist Church, 960 Lafayette Ave., Niles, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one our prior to the service on Saturday, June 10 (10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) at the church.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio where military honors will be observed.

