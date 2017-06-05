Harold Ray Lane Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Harold Ray Lane, 54, of Newton Falls, died Monday, June 5, 2017 at University Hosptials Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

He was born August 17, 2017 in Warren, the son of Harold and Jacquelyn (Oshier) Lane and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Garrettsville Garfield High School, Harold had worked as a landscaper and enjoyed word searches, the stock market, movies, animals and people. He loved football and was an avid Steelers fan.

Surviving are his mother, Jacquelyn Lane of Newton Falls; a brother, Michael (Lori) Lane of Newton Falls; four sisters, Michelle Hartman of Ravenna, Taryn Kwasny of Newton Falls, Drucilla Bacon of Chagrin Falls and Delilah (Darryl) Knight of Newton Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.

His father precedes him in death.

Per his wishes, cremation is taking place.

Private family services will be conducted at a later date.

Material contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Arrangements are being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



