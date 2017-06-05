Help Hotline’s new name redefines decades of service to callers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Help Hotline Crisis Center will now be known as the Help Network of Northeast Ohio.

The 46-year-old agency announced the big change on Monday. It has been serving thousands in the tri-county area since it was founded in 1971.

The official launch also came with the debut of a new website.

The 211 hotline is a gateway, connecting people with community resources and volunteer opportunities.

The agency will continue to specialize in 12 different outreach programs including mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, and special needs.

The crisis center averages about 15,000 to 16,000 calls a month for its services, which are free and confidential.

“We’re bigger than just this community. We cover lake to shore, so we do after-hour services for Lake County, Ashtabula County, as well as Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana County,” CEO Vince Brancaccio said.

The 211 hotline will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help people with their everyday needs.

