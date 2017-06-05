Larry Michael Dailey Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Larry Michael Dailey, 37, of East Palestine, formerly of Hurricane, West Virginia, passed away suddenly Monday, June 5, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman.

Larry was born July 30, 1979 in Charleston, West Virginia.

He was employed as a Helper for TMK IPSCO for the past five years.

When not working, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, shooting and spending time with his wife and son. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Larry is survived by his wife, Brittany Sodergren Dailey; son, Lucas Michael Dailey; mother, Marsha (John) Davis of Hurricane, West Virginia; brother, Scott (Georgie) Davis of Hurricane, West Virginia; sister, Stephanie (Matt) Freeman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; mother-in-law, Robyn Sodergren; sister-in-law, Corrie Sodergren; fraternal grandmother, Opal Dailey and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Sodergren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 8 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A private burial will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 7 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.