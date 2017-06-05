Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of Pa. councilman

The councilman said he was approached Wednesday night near his home by a man who demanded his car keys and then stabbed him

By Published:
courtroom generic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A man has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a Philadelphia city councilman during an attempted robbery last week.

Twenty-four-year-old Shawn Yarbray was arraigned Sunday on the charge as well as aggravated assault, robbery, reckless endangering and a weapons count in the stabbing of Republican Councilman David Oh. His bail was set at $750,000.

The councilman said he was approached Wednesday night near his home by a man who demanded his car keys and then stabbed him. Officials said he was hospitalized overnight and returned to work Friday. Yarbray turned himself in to police Saturday.

Defense attorney Joseph Capone said his client denies the allegations “and we’ll see what the evidence shows.”

Oh, elected in 2011, is the first Asian-American elected to office in Philadelphia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s