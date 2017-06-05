Man facing charges stemming from fatal overdose in Mercer County

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Jamestown is facing several charges in connection with an overdose death last month.

Steven James Blanchard, 38, is charged with child endangering, endangering another person and drug possession. He was charged Monday after an investigation, stemming from the overdose on May 11.

Pennsylvania State Police said six children, ranging in age from 4 to 18 years old, were living in the home where the drug overdose occurred. One of the children saw Blanchard drop a roll of money with heroin inside the roll, according to a police report.

State Police have not identified the overdose victim or the relationship to the children.

The children were removed from the home by extended family members, and Blanchard is in the Mercer County Jail.

Mercer County Children and Youth Services is involved in the case, police said.