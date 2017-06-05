Michael Frenchko Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Michael Frenchko, 94, of Warren, entered into eternal life on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 2:05 a.m. in Washington Square Nursing Center in Warren.

Michael was born on November 22, 1922 in Bairdford, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Steve, Sr. and Anna Jadick Frenchko and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired in 1984 as a millwright with Van Huffel Tube after 40 years of service.

Michael enjoyed playing cards and baking.

Michael was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Veterans of Foreign War.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Michael served his country abroad during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre. He was awarded the American Theatre Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon with three bronze stars, Philippine Liberation Medal with two bronze stars and the World War II Victory and was honorably discharged on January 6, 1946 with the rank of Baker First Class.

Michael is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Helen Ostas, whom he married on July 16, 1950; a son, Michael S. (Debra) Frenchko of Warren; a daughter, Stephanie (Richard) Mikel of Illinois; a brother, William “Bill” Frenchko of Howland; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by three brothers, Nick, John “Chink” Frenchko and Steve Frenchko, Jr. and two sisters, Mary Hatosky and Helen Haddock.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, June 9 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Frenchko family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to share condolences to the Frenchko family.



