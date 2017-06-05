Ohio State University looking for new men’s basketball coach

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WKBN) — The Ohio State University says Thad Matta will no longer be the head men’s basketball coach.

Ohio State University said the decision was mutually agreed upon.

Matta was head coach for the Buckeyes for 13 seasons. He is the all-time leader in wins (337) and games coached (460) at Ohio State. Matta also won five regular-season Big Ten titles and four league tournament crowns, the most championships of any league coach over the last 13 seasons.

A national search for the next Ohio State head coach will begin immediately.

Matta held back tears as he said he was leaving. It came after a meeting about the future of the program with athletic director Gene Smith.

“Obviously, this has been, probably, the greatest 13 years of my life,” he said. “Just looking around here and seeing all these things that the guys have been able to accomplish has been awesome.”