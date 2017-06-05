Critics of grow operations say medical pot is wrong for Youngstown

NOW Youngstown is holding a community meeting Tuesday evening to discuss proposals to put medical marijuana plants in the city

By Published: Updated:
medical marijuana generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Youngstown churches says medical marijuana isn’t the right move for the city, even though the group is not completely opposed to the drug.

Al Yanno, with NOW Youngstown, thinks medical marijuana is fine if it’s legally passed and screened.

“I don’t think it’s ever a good idea in this city to have any type of drug, such as marijuana, reproduced in a city that is going through major drug addiction issues,” he said.

Yanno and his organization say city council should back away from the proposals to locate grow operations within city limits. Last month, five companies expressed interest in setting up shop in Youngstown.

He believes the plants could lead to more crime and drug abuse.

NOW Youngstown organizers say the proposals overstated the benefits of grow operations. Critics of the plants say the risks are too great and that Youngstown should be pursuing other economic projects.

“Those are the kinds of initiatives that are sold. Those are the kinds of initiatives that we can see happening throughout Youngstown, so let’s go there instead of attempting to find some quick fix to a major economic issue in Youngstown,” said Gary Frost, with the Mission America Coalition.

Frost said he thinks children will be impacted the most.

“This is a very ethical issue and regards our children, so I hope no one turns it off because we have some preachers standing in front of you.”

He said with the way the state initiative is worded, Ohio leaders have paved the way for “edible” marijuana — which he said targets a much younger crowd.

“We’re talking about candy and cookies. We’re talking about selling that on the street corners of Hillman Avenue and McGuffey. This is not just a matter of medical marijuana, it’s smoke and mirrors.”

Organizers say they want to urge city council to think again about the marijuana proposals. That’s why NOW Youngstown is holding a community meeting at the Newport Library on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the issue.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s