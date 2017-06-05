Police find man shot on porch in Sharon after suspected drive-by

Sharon police found several shell casings on the ground

By Published: Updated:
Man shot on porch in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening.

The victim was found shot on a porch in the 400 block of George Street around 7 p.m.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in the lower part of his body.

Police think it was a drive-by shooting and that the shooter may have come from Wallis Avenue.

“That vehicle that was involved…It was found unattended in a neighboring community. We do have the vehicle in custody,” Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

They found several 9 mm shell casings on the ground.

The victim’s name and condition are not known at this time.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and talking to witnesses.

