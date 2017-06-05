Police have suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Youngstown

Police were trying to get a robbery suspect to come out of a home on Kensington Avenue in Youngstown

The Task Force has been called to a home in Youngstown for a SWAT situation. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple officers and a SWAT team have a man in custody after surrounding a home in Youngstown.

Police had been trying to get the robbery suspect to come out of the home at 1540 Kensington Avenue.

The arrest team was going in the house just before 6 p.m. to make sure there are no other suspects or weapons.

A large, armored vehicle and a negotiator were also on scene.

The area is blocked off.

Police are trying to get a robbery suspect to come out of a home at 1540 Kensington Avenue.

