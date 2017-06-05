Police have suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple officers and a SWAT team have a man in custody after surrounding a home in Youngstown.

Police had been trying to get the robbery suspect to come out of the home at 1540 Kensington Avenue.

The arrest team was going in the house just before 6 p.m. to make sure there are no other suspects or weapons.

A large, armored vehicle and a negotiator were also on scene.

The area is blocked off.

