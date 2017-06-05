Police scold Ohio driver for transporting horse in pickup truck

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in Zanesville “had a talk” with a driver previously seen improperly transporting a horse in the back of a pickup truck.

Zanesville police shared a picture Sunday afternoon, showing a horse in the back of a rusty pickup truck with a tailgate secured by pallets. Police said it happened earlier in the week and they were alerted to it only after seeing the picture.

A Zanesville officer spotted the truck Sunday and spoke with the driver about how to safely transport a horse in the future. He was given a warning for the horse incident.

The driver told police he is operating a hauling business and was transporting the horse for someone else. He did not tell police where the horse is now and police have not located the animal.

“He has been put on notice that anything that happens in the future is going to result in sanctions,” police said.

The driver was also informed that since he is running a hauling business, he is subject to commercial vehicle rules.

