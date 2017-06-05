Report: Loud music leads Youngstown officers to discovery of drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said loud music led investigators to find drugs on a Youngstown man.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, music was heard playing near the Circle K store on Mahoning Avenue. Police said the music was so loud from a vehicle parked outside that it could be heard inside the store.

The driver, identified by police as 20-year-old Joseph Dawson, then entered Circle K and left the car running, according to a police report.

Officers questioned Dawson, who they reported seemed nervous. He said he believed that he had paused the music and admitted to having a suspended license, the report said.

Police said Dawson was found to have a bag containing 37 individually-wrapped rocks of suspected crack cocaine. When the officer pulled the bag from his pocket, Dawson said, “I smoke hard. That is all for me,” the report said.

Police said Dawson was also found to have $437 in cash.

He was charged with possession of drugs and driving under suspension, as well as loud music.