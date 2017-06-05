FedEx truck catches fire on Ohio Turnpike



JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A FedEx box truck caught fire Monday morning, delaying traffic on the Ohio Turnpike.

HazMat Chief Stephen Szekley said the truck was carrying old lithium batteries on their way to be recycled. He said he believes that one of the batteries leaked acid, setting the rest of them on fire.

“Most of the product is still onboard so it’s not really a big issue with the environment right now,” he said from the scene Monday morning.

The turnpike wasn’t closed, but traffic was down to one lane for several hours during the cleanup. The fire started where Interstate 76 and 80 split outside of Youngstown, eastbound at mile marker 219.

The truck driver was not hurt.