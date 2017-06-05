Sharpsville Baseball tops Ellwood City in first round

Sharpsville topped Ellwood City 5-2 in the PIAA Class 3A State Baseball playoffs Monday afternoon at Slippery Rock University.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville topped Ellwood City 5-2 in the PIAA Class 3A State Baseball playoffs Monday afternoon at Slippery Rock University.

The game was delayed nearly ninety minutes to let the wet field conditions dry.

Ellwood City’s season ends with a record of 14-11.

Sharpsville improves to 11-7 overall on the season. The Blue Devils advance to face the Huntingdon Bearcats in the PIAA Class 3A State Baseball Quarterfinals on Thursday. Time and location to be announced at a later date.

