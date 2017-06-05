Staples store in Boardman closing next month

The store on Doral Drive will close on July 8

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Staples store in Boardman is closing, a corporate spokeswoman confirmed.

The store on Doral Drive, specializing in office supplies, will close on July 8.

The closure is the latest for the company, which in March announced it was closing 70 stores. The closures came after the chain reported a $548 million dollar loss in its fourth quarter.

Spokeswoman Kaleigh Sands said the Boardman location’s closure was due to evaluations of store performance.

“As customers shift online, we are taking aggressive action to right-size our retail footprint. We are committed to providing great service and every product businesses need whether it’s in-store, online or through mobile,” she said.

Stores in Niles and Hermitage, Pennsylvania will remain open.

