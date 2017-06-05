Storm Team 27 Forecast

*EVENING OUTLOOK*

A cold front has cleared the area this afternoon and cooler temperatures will sink into the area this evening. We will dip into the 50s by 11PM with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect skies to become mainly cloudy overnight with occasional showers or sprinkles developing. The risk for some passing showers lingers for the morning commute Tuesday. It will be a cooler start to the day. Morning lows will be in the middle to lower 50s.

*TUESDAY OUTLOOK*

Expect a much cooler day Tuesday. Highs will struggle to make it to the middle 60s. The risk or occasional showers will continue. Heading into the afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. While the storms won’t be strong or severe, they may be able to produce a little bit of very small hail due to the much cooler air aloft. An occasional shower remains possible though the evening, with a decreasing threat of rain Tuesday night. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday.l It will stay cool with lows around 50° by daybreak Wednesday.

*WHAT WE’RE TRACKING*

Warming Through the Week: Temperatures will rebound through the week, reaching the 70s by the end of the workweek. Summer-like temperatures will arrive as the weekend ends and the next workweek begins. We will warm to the middle to upper 80s.

**7-DAY OUTLOOK**

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or sprinkles. Chance of rain 40%.

Low: 52°

Tuesday: Cooler. Peeks of sunshine. Spotty showers with an isolated thunderstorm. Any thunderstorms may produce small hail. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 64°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. Chance of rain 20%.

Low: 50°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 65°

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 70° Low: 49°

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 74° Low: 48°

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 77° Low: 55°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.

High: 85° Low: 60°

Monday: Partly sunny and hot.

High: 87° Low: 65°

