Storm Team 27: Tracking the chance for showers and storms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

This morning we saw a few showers move through the area but we are tracking more showers and storms coming in from the west. This threat will continue through the day and overnight.

The chance for showers will linger until Wednesday but we are also tracking cooler temperatures for the start of our work week. Highs on Wednesday are only going to reach the mid 60s.

THE FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or an isolated thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 75

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Small risk for any thunder. (30%)

Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Isolated thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 63 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 66 Low: 51

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower afternoon. (20%)

High: 72 Low: 46

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 53

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 63

