Youngstown murder trial continues Monday

Hackett, accused of stabbing Collena Carpenter to death in 2013, is acting as his own attorney during the trial

David Hackett is accused in the stabbing death of Collena Carpenter in October of 2013

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The prosecution plans to rest its case in the murder trial of David Hackett.

The case could go to the jury today.

Hackett is accused of stabbing Collena Carpenter to death in 2013. Her body was found in a field across from the Youngstown Water Department’s office on West Avenue, and she had been stabbed 81 times.

Detectives said Hackett and Carpenter had been together for some time and that they may have gotten into an argument prior to the stabbing. Hackett was out on parole at the time of killing on a previous murder charge.

The state is expected to give its closing arguments later today.

Hackett is acting as his own attorney in the trial. He could get life in prison if convicted.

Collena Carpenter, Youngstown murder victim
Murder victim Collena Carpenter


WKBN is in court for the trial. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

