Youngstown State University professors want changes to Ohio budget

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some professors at Youngstown State University say there needs to be major changes to the state budget.

The Ohio Senate is reviewing the budget and should have its amended version by next Monday.

Professors said there are three provisions in the budget that are making them upset.

One would allow faculty to be fired or disciplined if they fail to meet research or teaching requirements. The second reduces sick leave time. The third requires professors to disclose if they’ve received money from the publisher of a textbook.

YSU Faculty Union President A.J. Sumell called the provisions “an assault on academic freedom.”

“[They] will put all universities in Ohio at a significant disadvantage against all other schools,” Summell said.

State Representatives Michele Lepore-Hagan and John Boccieri believe that the provisions will be included in the Senate version of the budget unless Ohioans make a major objection.