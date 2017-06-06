2 car crash in Goshen Twp. sends 5 to hospital

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township that sent five people to the hospital.

The crash happened right before 8 p.m. Monday night on Calla Road, just west of State Route 534.

Highway Patrol says a Ford truck turned into the path of a Ford Focus, causing the two vehicles to collide.

All four people in the Focus were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the Focus may have been drinking, but they are still investigating.