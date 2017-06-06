2 car crash in Goshen Twp. sends 5 to hospital

The crash happened right before 8 p.m. Monday night on Calla Road, just west of State Route 534

By Published:
crash ambulance emergency generic

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township that sent five people to the hospital.

The crash happened right before 8 p.m. Monday night on Calla Road, just west of State Route 534.

Highway Patrol says a Ford truck turned into the path of a Ford Focus, causing the two vehicles to collide.

All four people in the Focus were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the Focus may have been drinking, but they are still investigating.

Goshen Township crash

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s