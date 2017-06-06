2 teenagers accused of breaking into cars in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested two teenagers that Boardman residents suspected were trying to break into homes.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home on Arden Boulevard after a woman called 911 to report two people were walking through her yard. The boys had backpacks and she believed they had broken into her neighbor’s home, according to a police report.

Someone living on Shelby Road also reported that the boys came to his house and knocked on his back door. When confronted, they told him they were trying to get to Bears Den Road and asked for a ride.

Police spotted the teens — a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old Tyler Sharpless — walking near Midlothian and Arden boulevards.

Sharpless and the boy told police that they were lost. Police said they both smelled like alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said Sharpless was found to have a folding knife with a marijuana leaf logo on it. The 16-year-old also had a folding knife, which he said belonged to him.

Police said the 16-year-old boy also had an electrical fuse, a cap, and an OnStar vehicle manual and CD underneath his shirt.

In Sharpless’s backpack was $12.74 cash, an unlabeled pill bottle containing multiple pills, two bottles of vodka, rum, a pink hair comb and lighter, Cleveland Cavaliers shot glasses, eyeglasses, a Swiss Army knife, two cell phone chargers, two pairs of headphones, mail in another person’s name, multiple sample packages of ibuprofen and pills in a relative’s name, according to a police report.

Police said the unlabeled pill bottle contained female birth control pills.

After some questioning, Sharpless admitted to filling the backpack with several items taken from unlocked vehicles in Boardman, the report said. Police said he admitted to taking the pills, not knowing what they were, and said he drank “too much.”

The 16-year-old boy denied any involvement in the thefts and denied drinking alcohol.

Sharpless was charged with receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, underage consumption of alcohol, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and criminal trespass.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, underage consumption of alcohol, criminal trespass and a curfew violation.

