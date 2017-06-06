3 teens caught stealing cardboard display cake in Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. (AP) – Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery store with a stolen cake got a not-so-sweet surprise.

Instead of a real cake, Edina police say the teens inadvertently grabbed a cardboard display cake.

Authorities say the three left a Cub Foods store early Tuesday with the fake cake, but police stopped their vehicle when they saw it matched an employee’s description.

KSTP-TV reports the cake was returned to the store, and the store’s managers declined to press charges. Instead the teens were given trespassing notices.

Edina police tweeted about the incident with the hashtag #nocakeforyou.

Information from: KSTP-TV

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

