Boardman crime activity: 9-year-old threatens to shoot, kill dentist

Wednesday, May 31

9:42 p.m. – location redacted, Austin Trgovcich, 23, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Family members reported that Trgovcich shoved a family member and threatened him. Police said Trgovcich appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was arrested.

Thursday, June 1

6:39 p.m. – 100 block of Washington Blvd., a woman reported that she witnessed a man hit a Pit Bull twice in the head, throw it against the car, and then into the car. She said she yelled at the man to stop hitting the dog and he yelled back, telling her to mind her own business. She said her husband came outside, and the man lifted his shirt to show a pistol and threatened to shoot him. Police spoke with the man, who denied hitting the dog. He said it ran away and he grabbed it by the scruff of his neck. No one wanted to press charges but they wanted the incident documented.

Friday, June 2

8:55 a.m. – 1000 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a dentist reported that she and her staff were threatened by a 9-year-old patient who came in with his parents to have his teeth removed. She said he made his fingers into a gun shape and said, “I’m going to kill you.” She said the boy also spit her, hit her during a procedure, and said, “I have a 22 in my pocket.” After his appointment, the dentist said the boy threatened to kill everyone in the lobby. She told police the boy has behavioral issues and is taking medication.

4:44 p.m. – Aravesta Ave. near Shields Rd., Kalyn D. Sly, 22, arrested on a domestic violence warrant and charged with possession of cocaine after a traffic stop.

11:22 p.m. – 5100 block of Southern Blvd., Tina Marie Jarrette, 50, of Youngstown, arrested on a burglary warrant. The charge was related to the theft of a safe from a home on Paxton Road on March 9. A neighbor reported seeing a woman matching Jarrette’s description at the home prior to the theft. The owner of the safe said Jarrette had a relationship with his foster brother and was staying at the Rescue Mission.

Sunday, June 4

8:07 p.m. – Market Street near Maple Drive, Phillip D. Harris, 44, arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs. Police said Harris had Gabapentin pills in his pocket but didn’t have a prescription for them.

Monday, June 5

12:00 p.m. – McClurg Road, Susan Malysa, 32, arrested and charged with endangering children. Police said Malysa duct-taped a child in her care to a chair while taking another one to swim at the YMCA. Police said the boy’s legs were taped to the chair and his hands were taped together. His mouth was also taped shut.

5:38 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Nicole Pietrangeli, 47, of Warren, arrested and charged with robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia; Laura Rice, 58, of Warren, arrested and charged with theft, drug abuse, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Employees at Kohl’s reported that Pietrangeli wrestled with an employee who tried to stop her from shoplifting, while Rice ran to the car. The two were arrested at hhgregg, where police said they drove after the incident. Police said the employee involved in the incident had red marks and scratches on her arms from the struggle.

Tuesday, June 6

1:05 a.m. – 3900 block of Arden Blvd., Tyler Sharpless, 19, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, underage consumption of alcohol, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and criminal trespass. A 16-year-old boy was charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, underage consumption of alcohol, criminal trespass, and a curfew violation. Police said Sharpless admitted to taking items out of unlocked cars in the area. Police stopped them after a report of two suspicious boys who were walking through the area with backpacks.

