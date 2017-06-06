Brian P. McGowan Obituary

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Brian P. McGowan of Delaware Township passed away at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 06, 2017, in his residence. He was 69.

Mr. McGowan was born April 18, 1948, in Sharon, a son of Edward Paul and Mona “LaRue” (Millron) McGowan.

He attended the former St. Joseph’s parochial school and was a 1966 graduate of Sharon High School.

Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years to serve his country during the Vietnam War.

Following his discharge he began employment at Wheatland Tube, where he worked for more than 30 years in various supervisory and management positions. He retired in 2007.

Brian was an avid hunter. He was earned his way into the Boone and Crocket record book for taking a prized Alaskan brown bear. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, canning and spending time with family.

Surviving are his wife, the former Marianne Zetts, whom he married on April 8, 2017; a sister, Linda Baldwin, Powell, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by three brothers, John “Jack”, Terry and Kevin McGowan.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, 6297 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.

Calling hour will be 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 9 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered following the committal service at America’s Cemetery Chapel, Hermitage.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



