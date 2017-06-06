Campbell Memorial high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – LaBrae, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Girard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Struthers, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Champion, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Newton Falls, 7 p.m.

Campbell Memorial High School athletics

Nickname: The Red Devils

Colors: Red and White

School address: 280 Sixth Street, Campbell, OH 44405

Stadium location: 280 Sixth Street, Campbell, OH 44405

For scores and highlights during the season, watch the WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Campbell City Schools website.