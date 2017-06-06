Canfield high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Alliance, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Chardon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Struthers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Boardman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Niles, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Howland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Poland, 7 p.m.
Canfield High School athletics
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 100 Cardinal Drive, Canfield, OH 44406
Stadium location: 100 Cardinal Drive, Canfield, OH 44406
For scores and highlights during the season, watch the WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Canfield Local Schools website.
.