Columbus police: Carjacker forces mother, 3 kids out of vehicle



COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a mother and her three children were forced out of their car and carjacked Tuesday morning outside of a Kroger grocery store in Columbus.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at the Kroger on Hilliard Rome Road.

Police said the suspect acted as if he had a gun and told the victim to get out of the car and leave her cell phone. She asked if she could get the kids out of the car and the carjacker said yes, according to police.

The carjacker then took off with the car and drove down I-70. Witnesses said he was driving in and out of traffic, hitting cars.

He crashed the car on a closed section of I-70 east of Hilliard Rome Road, hopped out, and ran.

Police arrested him moments later.

Investigators identified the suspect as Abdiaziz Mohamud. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

