Champion high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Warren JFK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Rittman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at McDonald, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Girard, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – LaBrae, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Newton Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Champion High School athletics

Nickname: The Golden Flashes

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address: 5976 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483

Stadium location: 5976 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483

For scores and highlights during the season, watch the WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Champion Local Schools website.