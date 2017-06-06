Champion high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Warren JFK, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Rittman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at McDonald, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Girard, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – LaBrae, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Newton Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Champion High School athletics
Nickname: The Golden Flashes
Colors: Purple and Gold
School address: 5976 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483
Stadium location: 5976 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483
