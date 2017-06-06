East high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Boardman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Niles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Fitch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Howland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Poland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Canfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Harding, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Hubbard, 7 p.m.

Youngstown East High School athletics

Nickname: The Rebels

Colors: Black and Blue

School address: 474 Bennington Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505

Stadium location: Rayen Stadium corner of Bonita and Ohio Avenues, Youngstown, OH 44504

