East high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Boardman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Ursuline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Niles, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Fitch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Howland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Poland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Canfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Harding, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Hubbard, 7 p.m.
Youngstown East High School athletics
Nickname: The Rebels
Colors: Black and Blue
School address: 474 Bennington Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505
Stadium location: Rayen Stadium corner of Bonita and Ohio Avenues, Youngstown, OH 44504
For scores and highlights during the season, watch the WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Youngstown City Schools website.
.