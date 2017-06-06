Eugene E. McKula Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Friday, June 9, 2017, for Eugene E. McKula, 83, who passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Eugene was born October 12, 1933 in Campbell, a son of Emil and Mary Baluch MiKula.

He was a Chaney High School graduate and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

On April 14, 1956, he married Rose M. Cardelein and together they raised three daughters.

Eugene worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Youngstown Welding and Bliss Manufacturing until his retirement in 1996.

He was a member of the Tri-State Marine Corps League 494 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 2.

His hobbies included music and attending numerous polka dances with his wife, bowling on the Senior League with his wife at Westside Lanes and watching the Cleveland Indians.

Eugene is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Mark) Williams of Jacksonville, Florida, Patti (Steve) Burbrink of Canfield, Ohio and Susan (Jim) Krawchyk of Koppel, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Sara (Albert) Rudolphi, Joe Zoldak, Amanda Burbrink, Chad Burbrink and Jacob Skrzynski; his great-grandchildren, Layla Rycek, Hunter Mix and Taylor Rudolphi; his sister, Dorothy (Robert) Nemcik and his neighbors, Debbie and Ray Easterbrook whom he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose who passed away November 29, 2016 and his brother, Emil McKula.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or DAV Chapter 2 in Austintown, Ohio.

The family of Eugene would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for all their support during this time.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

