Family of alleged sex crime victim frustrated with trial delay

William Casey, of Girard, remains free on bond

By Published:
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Family members of an alleged victim of a sex crime said they’re frustrated with the time that it’s taking to see justice.

The Girard man accused of the crime remains free on bond, with another hearing next week in Mercer County.

William Casey is charged with sexually assaulting a young girl in late 2014 and early 2015, when she was 11 years old. He was charged with statutory sexual assault and rape in July of 2016.

Family members of the young alleged victim said they will continue to follow the case.

“I’ve fought hard for almost two years,” said Natasha Jorge.

For now, Casey is due back in court on Monday for another hearing to determine whether this case will go to trial or if a plea deal can be reached.

