FEMA awards grant to East Liverpool Fire Department

The $141,395 grant will support operations and safety upgrades

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Fire Department is receiving a big grant for operations and safety upgrades.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $141,395 to the fire department, according to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

“Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families,” said Brown. “We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities like East Liverpool have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

The program supports fire departments across the country to ensure the safety of both first responders and the public. It provides funds for supplemental training, upgrades to protective equipment, facility modifications and other supplies that protect firefighters and first responders.

