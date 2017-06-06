Former addict speaks out against medical pot operation in Youngstown

NOW Youngstown says the proposed medical marijuana growing facility in the city could lead to bigger problems

By Published: Updated:
Curties Byrd, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As medical marijuana farmers continue to pitch their plans for growing operations in communities across the Youngstown area, one group that is against the idea held a meeting for concerned citizens Tuesday night.

Over 100 people packed into the community room at the Newport Library for NOW Youngstown‘s open meeting to hear a discussion on the dangers of having a growing operation in the city.

The group said it’s not against medical marijuana completely, but just fears it could lead to bigger problems.

Curties Byrd, a recovering addict, believes it will, based on his past experience.

“I would still be able to obtain that as an addict — even though I didn’t need it medically — and be able to trade it off for whatever I need. It’s something I believe is a smokescreen,” he said.

Cody Mihok, who also struggled with addiction, sees both sides.

“I do believe it is a step toward recreational use and I do believe, in certain cases, that there are opportunities for medical marijuana to give people needed relief,” Mihok said.

There will be 24 marijuana growing permits issued by the State of Ohio — 12 for bigger operations and 12 for smaller ones.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s