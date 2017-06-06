Geraldine “Geri” Audrey Hudson Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Geraldine “Geri” A. Hudson, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Eastland of natural causes.

Geri was born February 29, 1924, a leap year baby, in Austintown, the daughter of Ray and Lillian Hull.

For the past four years she had lived at the Manor at Autumn Hills in Niles.

Geri was a long time resident of Newton Falls and was a 1942 graduate of Fitch High School.

She married Glen E. Hudson on April 11, 1947.

Her employment included the billing department at Lordstown Ordinance, inventory control at The Ravenna Arsenal and she retired from Newton Falls Municipal Courts in 1987 where she served as Chief Deputy Clerk.

She was a long time member of the First Congregational Church and Eastern Star. For many years she was active in the Newton Falls Mothers of CCL.

Geri was very involved with her family especially her grandchildren.

She was an avid CAVS fan and attended her first pro game in February this year, where she appeared on the Jumbotron for her 93rd birthday.

Memories of Geri will be carried on by her loving family; her son, Gary (Cheryl) Hudson of Oak Island, North Carolina; her daughter, Shelley (John) Mazanetz of Newton Falls; her granddaughters, Heidi (Tim) Wolfgang of Kent and Julie (Andrew) Takacs of Houston, Texas; her grandson, Zachary Hudson of Wilmington, North Carolina; her great-grandchildren, Carley and Corinn Wolfgang of Kent and Drew and Luke Takacs of Houston, Texas.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen on September 25, 1990.

The family wishes to thank Dr. John Baker, the staff and the nurses at Mercy Health for their care and compassion during her stay. Also the entire staff at the Manor at Autumn Hills Assisted Living.

Friends may call the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, June 9, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Bing officiating.

Cremation will take place following services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

