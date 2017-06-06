Howland high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Boardman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Parma, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Poland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Hubbard, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Perry Traditional (PA), 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 – at Niles, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Canfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Akron East, 7 p.m.

Howland High School athletics

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 200 Shaffer Drive NE, Warren, Ohio 44484

Stadium location: Howland High School, 200 Shaffer Drive NE, Warren, Ohio 44484

