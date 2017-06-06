Hubbard high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – University Prep (PA), 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Girard, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Edgewood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Howland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Niles, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Struthers, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Poland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at East, 7 p.m.

Hubbard High School athletics

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 350 Hall Ave, Hubbard, OH 44425

Stadium location: Hubbard Memorial Stadium, 200 Rebecca Ave. SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

