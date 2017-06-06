Hubbard Police: Suspect posed as city’s game warden

Robert Henderson was charged with impersonating a police officer

Robert Henderson, charged with impersonating a police officer.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a Hubbard man was posing as the city’s game warden.

On Thursday, police spoke with a woman who said she saw Robert Henderson trying to contact a neighbor. She told Henderson that her neighbors weren’t home, and he introduced himself as the city’s newly-hired game warden, according to a police report.

Henderson told the woman that he had been hired by the city because of unlawful trapping, the report said. The woman reported that Henderson told her that a young kid got his leg caught in a trap and that’s why the city hired him to catch the person leaving the traps.

The woman, who said she talked to Henderson for two hours, said he told her he would be turning 20 in August, which raised a red flag for her.

Police said Henderson was not the city’s game warden. He is charged with impersonating a police officer.

