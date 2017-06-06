LaBrae high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Conneaut, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Warren JFK, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Champion, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Newton Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Girard, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Jefferson, 7 p.m.
LaBrae High School athletics
Nickname: The Vikings
Colors: Red and White
School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd, Leavittsburg, OH 44430
Stadium location: LaBrae High School – 1001 N Leavitt Rd, Leavittsburg, OH 44430
