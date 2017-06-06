LaBrae high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Conneaut, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Warren JFK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Champion, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Liberty, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Newton Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Girard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Jefferson, 7 p.m.

LaBrae High School athletics

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Red and White

School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

Stadium location: LaBrae High School – 1001 N Leavitt Rd, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

For scores and highlights during the season, watch the WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the LaBrae Local Schools website.