Lakeview high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Howland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at LaBrae, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Hubbard, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Niles, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Poland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Champion, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Struthers, 7 p.m.
Lakeview High School, OH athletics
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410
Stadium location: Lakeview High School – 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410
