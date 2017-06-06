Lakeview high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Howland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at LaBrae, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Hubbard, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Niles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Edgewood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Poland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Champion, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Struthers, 7 p.m.

Lakeview High School, OH athletics

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

Stadium location: Lakeview High School – 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

For more information, visit the Lakeview Local School District website.